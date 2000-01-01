By using this website, you agree to our
This is not a
Browser

But it can open web apps

Like the conventional browsers you are using right now

Instead of Tabs

Which were designed 20 years ago

It has cards

that are aligned
side-by-side

To organize cards it has stacks

A row of cards is called a stack

And stacks together create space

which feels like 3d operating system

So once again,

Cards, Stacks, and Spaces are the main components of Stack that together create a 3D space where you can organize all your web-applications.

Cards

A card is where the web content is loaded.

Stacks

A group of horizontally aligned cards.

Spaces

A collection of stacks in the 3rd dimension.

Navigate with
the speed of thought

We call it Switch. Press Command + L and fly like wind

L

Open multiple
accounts

side by side

From the card menu, switch on the private mode and start with a fresh session. Open as many accounts of the same application as you need.

Block Ads & Trackers

Protect your privacy and  avoid being tracked from any web-application you use.

Chrome Extensions

Enable your favorite chrome extensions in Stack, It works pretty much the same.

Unified Notifications

Mute all your apps by a single  click or each card individually.

Auto Refresh

Set custom refresh timer to monitor multiple news feeds, media channels, trading platforms.

Stackers are everywhere

At the end of the day it’s not about Stack and what it can do,

It’s all about you and what you can do with Stack.

Stack is not a browser, neither it’s just a computer program, but it’s an idea, the idea to make our new virtual home pleasant and inviting.

We just started with the browser.

What’s happening in the company?

Stack Raised $850K in seed funding

Stack raised $850K in Seed Round from Peak Capital and 500Startups to build the first tab-less browser or as we call it Operating System for the Internet.
