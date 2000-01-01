Like the conventional browsers you are using right now
Which were designed 20 years ago
that are aligned
side-by-side
A row of cards is called a stack
which feels like 3d operating system
Cards, Stacks, and Spaces are the main components of Stack that together create a 3D space where you can organize all your web-applications.
A card is where the web content is loaded.
A group of horizontally aligned cards.
A collection of stacks in the 3rd dimension.
We call it Switch. Press Command + L and fly like wind
From the card menu, switch on the private mode and start with a fresh session. Open as many accounts of the same application as you need.
Protect your privacy and avoid being tracked from any web-application you use.
Enable your favorite chrome extensions in Stack, It works pretty much the same.
Mute all your apps by a single click or each card individually.
Set custom refresh timer to monitor multiple news feeds, media channels, trading platforms.
Stack is not a browser, neither it’s just a computer program, but it’s an idea, the idea to make our new virtual home pleasant and inviting.
We just started with the browser.